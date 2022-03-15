IAA gains as activist holder calls for sale of company or CEO to be replaced
Mar. 15, 2022 9:32 AM ETIAA, Inc. (IAA)CPRTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) rose 4.5% after shareholder Ancora Holdings called for the salvage vehicle company to either put itself up for sale or replace its CEO.
- "Given IAA’s underperformance and the fact that the Company’s market capitalization has plummeted by roughly 40% since reporting third quarter earnings in November 2021, the status quo cannot persist," Ancora Holdings wrote in a letter to IAA's board.
- Ancora Holdings, which owns about 2% of IAA stock, believes IAA could see $55/share in a potential takeout. Ancora highlights that IAA competitor Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) trades at roughly 17.5x forward EBITDA and has an approximately $27.5B market capitalization, while IAA trades at 11.2x forward EBITDA and has a $4.9B market capitalization.
- Separately, IAA announced it expanded its market alliance network in El Salvador with Trans-Auto S.A. de C.V.