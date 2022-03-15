IAA gains as activist holder calls for sale of company or CEO to be replaced

Mar. 15, 2022 9:32 AM ETIAA, Inc. (IAA)CPRTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Parked Cars

AlanStix64/iStock via Getty Images

  • IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) rose 4.5% after shareholder Ancora Holdings called for the salvage vehicle company to either put itself up for sale or replace its CEO.
  • "Given IAA’s underperformance and the fact that the Company’s market capitalization has plummeted by roughly 40% since reporting third quarter earnings in November 2021, the status quo cannot persist," Ancora Holdings wrote in a letter to IAA's board.
  • Ancora Holdings, which owns about 2% of IAA stock, believes IAA could see $55/share in a potential takeout. Ancora highlights that IAA competitor Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) trades at roughly 17.5x forward EBITDA and has an approximately $27.5B market capitalization, while IAA trades at 11.2x forward EBITDA and has a $4.9B market capitalization.
  • Separately, IAA announced it expanded its market alliance network in El Salvador with Trans-Auto S.A. de C.V.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.