Base metals slide as China COVID cases surge; Morgan Stanley sees no growth

Industrial metals move broadly lower as coronavirus outbreaks in China dampen the economic outlook for the top metals consuming country, but supply concerns prevent prices from falling too much.

Aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) on the London Metal Exchange -1.5% in recent trading to $3,269/metric ton after falling as much as 3% following Monday's 4.7% drop; copper (HG1:COM) turns +1.1% to $9,823/ton after declining earlier, but lead, tin and zinc all trade lower.

ETFs: JJU, COPX, CPER, JJCTF, JJC

Nickel trading on the LME will resume on Wednesday, more than a week after being suspended following a huge surge in prices.

China has reported more than 5K new COVID-19 infections for the first time since the early days of the pandemic, prompting Morgan Stanley to cut its forecast for China's economic growth this quarter to zero.

Base metals "have generally been hurt by a double whammy of China lockdown and the general deflation of the war premium... all helping to offset lingering supply worries from Russia," Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen says.

COVID-19 related lockdowns in parts of China such as Shenzhen and Jilin means that demand for base metals could ease, ANZ says, noting the lockdowns have led Volkswagen to suspend operations at three plants in Changchun while Shanghai has halted construction work.

Copper mining shares plunged on Monday on concerns over China's new COVID-19 restrictions.