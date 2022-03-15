Krystal Biotech reaches settlement with PeriphaGen in trade secret litigation
Mar. 15, 2022 9:37 AM ETKrystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) said it reached an agreement with PeriphaGen to resolve all claims in the trade secret litigation filed by PeriphaGen on May 20, 2020.
- Under the conditions of the term sheet, Krystal will receive all of PeriphaGen’s biological materials and skin assets and will pay PeriphaGen $25M within 10 days of the completion of a final settlement agreement.
- The companies are expected to enter into a final settlement agreement within 45 days of March 12, 2022.
- Upon approval of Krystal’s first product by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company will pay an additional $12.5M, followed by three additional $12.5M milestone payments upon reaching $100M, $200M and $300M in total cumulative sales.
- The company said the settlement contains no admission of liability or wrongdoing.
- The company said the case is expected to be formally dismissed within a month.