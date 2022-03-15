Smart for Life to acquire Ceautamed Worldwide
- Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) will acquire Ceautamed Worldwide and its affiliates Wellness Watchers Global and Greens First Female.
- Ceautamed, based in Boca Raton, Florida, owns the Greens First line of branded products specifically marketed to the healthcare provider sector.
- Ceautamed has historically used third-party contract manufacturing that, following closing, will migrate to Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, which is SMFL's FDA-certified manufacturing facility in Miami, Florida.
- This manufacturing business is expected to result in an additional significant acquisition benefit supporting SMFL's growth strategy.
- An additional key benefit of the acquisition is leveraging SMFL's considerable direct-to-consumer expertise and cross marketing Greens First products through its existing marketing initiatives on Amazon and other platforms.
- Ryan Benson will stay onboard as the subsidiary Ceautamed's CEO post-acquisition.