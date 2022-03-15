DraftKings announces NFT drop right ahead of March Madness

  • DraftKings (DKNG -1.0%) said it has introduced the Primetime NFT Series to its Marketplace.
  • The sports betting company said the first Primetime NFT Series drop will be the 2022 College Hoops Collection that launches just in time for March’s college basketball national tournament. The drop will mark the first fully in-house NFTs launched by DraftKings Marketplace.
  • "DraftKings is already deeply embedded within the biggest moments in sports, and the new Primetime NFT Series will further drive engagement while also providing rewards that bridge to our gaming offerings for the first time," DraftKings President Matt Kalish.
  • Sector watch: Sports betting sector looks for March Madness magic with historic revenue tally.
