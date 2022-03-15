Astellas hot flashes treatment fezolinetant fails in late-stage study in Asia
Mar. 15, 2022 9:54 AM ETBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Fezolinetant, an investigational therapy for vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause from Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY), also known as hot flashes, missed efficacy endpoints in a phase 3 trial.
- A 12-week data analysis showed that while there were numerical improvements in the fezolinetant group, it was not statistically significant.
- The trial, MOONLIGHT-1, will last for 24 weeks. After the first 12-week randomized, controlled portion, the second 12 weeks will be a non-controlled extension treatment period.
- Earlier this month, another late-stage trial of fezolinetant, met its main goal.