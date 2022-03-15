JPMorgan to acquire Ireland-based share plan management firm Global Shares
Mar. 15, 2022 9:59 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has agreed to acquire Global Shares, a cloud-based provider of share plan management software, and will eventually integrate the business into J.P. Morgan's Asset & Wealth Management line of business.
- Terms of the transaction — expected to close in H2 2022 — weren't disclosed. Global Shares has more than 600 corporate clients, ranging from early-stage startups to mature multinational public corporations. It has almost $200B in assets under administration across 650,000 corporate employee participants.
- "The addition of Global Shares is complementary across our entire J.P. Morgan franchise from new client acquisition for our Global Private Bank and U.S. Wealth Management businesses to providing new, innovative capabilities to private and public companies globally and helping their employees manage their wealth," said Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management.
- Global Shares has ~600 employees headquartered in Cork, Ireland, and 16 further locations across Europe, the Middle East & Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific.
- Earlier this year, J.P. Morgan agreed to acquire a 49% stake in Viva Wallet, a European cloud-based payments fintech company.