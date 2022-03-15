Canadian Solar launches mass production of new rooftop module

Mar. 15, 2022

Canadian Solar (CSIQ -3.1%) says it started commercial production of its new 54-cell format module for rooftop solar applications, part of the company's HiKu6 series based on 182mm wafers.

Canadian Solar says the new CS6R-MS module type under the HiKu6 series has the power output of as much as 420 W and module efficiency of up to 21.5%, and is "especially suitable for rooftop solar applications given its small module size, light weight and outstanding aesthetic design for homogenous appearance."

The company says the CS6R-MS will "solidify [its] technology leadership and market share in residential, commercial and industrial rooftop solar systems."

Canadian Solar and other sector stocks have dropped sharply during the past week.

