Demand for vacation homes fell in February as mortgage-rate locks for second homes reached their lowest level since May 2020, according to a report from digital real estate brokerage Redfin.

Demand was still elevated by 35% from pre-pandemic levels, but lower than the increase of 87% over the previous month in the wake of rising mortgage rates, Redfin reported. Moreover, demand for second homes may continue to decline in the coming months as loan fees for second homes rise.

February also marked the first month since the start of the pandemic that growth in demand for primary residences slightly outpaced that of vacation homes. “Rising mortgage rates, combined with rising home prices, are hitting the second-home market much harder than the primary-home market,” said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Still, people are buying up vacation homes more than they were before the pandemic, as work remains more flexible than it used to be,” he added.

And while mortgage-rate locks for second homes declined in February, prices continue to grow in seasonal towns amid a shortage of inventory, Redfin noted. Home prices in seasonal towns rose 20% Y/Y in February to a median of $513K.

Home builder stocks: D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), HK Home (NYSE:KBH), PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), Lennar (NYSE:LEN), Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH), Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) and NVR (NYSE:NVR).

On Monday, mortgage refinancing took a hit as mortgage rates broke above 4%.