Incannex Healthcare skyrockets amid trading halts
Mar. 15, 2022 10:12 AM ETIncannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The value of recently-IPO’ed cannabinoid drug developer, Incannex Healthcare (IXHL +400.4%) have multiplied in morning hours Monday on above average volume.
- More than 147.2K Incannex (NASDAQ:IXHL) ADRs have traded so far, compared to the 65-day average volume of ~4.5K ADRs. The sudden surge in investor enthusiasm on the stock has already triggered several trading halts driven by volatility.
- Incannex (IXHL), focused on R&D and sale of medicinal cannabinoid products in Australia, completed its U.S. listing of ADRs in February despite a previous decision to pull the IPO.
- Last week, the company announced the completion of an early analysis of data from its phase 2 trial for the cannabinoid combination product, IHL-42X, for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea ('OSA').