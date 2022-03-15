Incannex Healthcare skyrockets amid trading halts

Mar. 15, 2022 10:12 AM ETIncannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Upward arrow made of dollar banknotes on white background - Concept of growing and upward trend of dollar currency

CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

  • The value of recently-IPO’ed cannabinoid drug developer, Incannex Healthcare (IXHL +400.4%) have multiplied in morning hours Monday on above average volume.
  • More than 147.2K Incannex (NASDAQ:IXHL) ADRs have traded so far, compared to the 65-day average volume of ~4.5K ADRs. The sudden surge in investor enthusiasm on the stock has already triggered several trading halts driven by volatility.
  • Incannex (IXHL), focused on R&D and sale of medicinal cannabinoid products in Australia, completed its U.S. listing of ADRs in February despite a previous decision to pull the IPO.
  • Last week, the company announced the completion of an early analysis of data from its phase 2 trial for the cannabinoid combination product, IHL-42X, for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea ('OSA').
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.