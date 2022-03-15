Hormel Foods falls after Goldman Sachs downgrades due to inflation headwinds

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL -3.1%) traded lower on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs downgraded the meat stock to a Sell rating from Neutral.

"Recent outperformance and expanded valuation premium versus (+19% P/E premium to Staples) present an unattractive risk/reward in the face of accelerating inflationary cost pressures and rising demand elasticity, in our view," warned Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson.

The firm dropped its price target on Hormel (NYSE:HRL) to $44 to rep more than 10% downside potential for shares. Shares of Hormel have ranged from $40.18 to $53.19 over the last 52 weeks.

Hormel Foods (HRL) has outperformed other protein stocks this year with a 3.1% gain, but trades with a higher forward price-to-earnings ratio.

Wall Street ratings scorecard on Hormel (HRL): 1 Buy-equivalent rating, 10 Hold-equivalent ratings and 2 Sell-equivalent ratings.