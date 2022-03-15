GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares rose in early trading on Tuesday after the DevOps software company posted fourth-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates, but Bank of America lowered its price target, citing concerns over the tech sector.

Analyst Koji Ikeda, who has a buy rating, but lowered the price target to $65 from $105, citing multiple compression, noted that GitLab has a lock-up on employees selling shares that expires on April 12, which could create a "near-term overhang," but the company had strong results nonetheless.

"We believe that GitLab is a potential future DevOps system of records platform winner," Ikeda wrote in a note to clients.

Ikeda continued: "The DevOps ecosystem is currently fragmented, but GitLab's core SCM applications positions the business to become a future platform winner, driving the business to become larger and more profitable over time."

GitLab (GTLB) shares opened at $39, but fell to $34, up slightly less than 3% in early trading on Tuesday.

William Blair analyst Jason Ader, who rates GitLab (GTLB) shares outperform, noted that the fourth-quarter was driven by a "solid" expansion in the company's existing customer base, noting that customers tend to spend more the longer they are with GitLab.

"Management expects expansions to continue to drive top-line growth as enterprise look to consolidate their DevOps toolchains and as GitLab’s higher tier offering continues to see expanded functionality," Ader wrote.

In January, J.P. Morgan called GitLabs (GTLB) a "growth All-Star," noting that software demand fundamentals are strong.