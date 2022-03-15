GitLab rises on 'solid' Q4, but BofA cuts PT on lower multiple

Mar. 15, 2022 10:23 AM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

DevOps concept

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares rose in early trading on Tuesday after the DevOps software company posted fourth-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates, but Bank of America lowered its price target, citing concerns over the tech sector.

Analyst Koji Ikeda, who has a buy rating, but lowered the price target to $65 from $105, citing multiple compression, noted that GitLab has a lock-up on employees selling shares that expires on April 12, which could create a "near-term overhang," but the company had strong results nonetheless.

"We believe that GitLab is a potential future DevOps system of records platform winner," Ikeda wrote in a note to clients.

Ikeda continued: "The DevOps ecosystem is currently fragmented, but GitLab's core SCM applications positions the business to become a future platform winner, driving the business to become larger and more profitable over time."

GitLab (GTLB) shares opened at $39, but fell to $34, up slightly less than 3% in early trading on Tuesday.

William Blair analyst Jason Ader, who rates GitLab (GTLB) shares outperform, noted that the fourth-quarter was driven by a "solid" expansion in the company's existing customer base, noting that customers tend to spend more the longer they are with GitLab.

"Management expects expansions to continue to drive top-line growth as enterprise look to consolidate their DevOps toolchains and as GitLab’s higher tier offering continues to see expanded functionality," Ader wrote.

In January, J.P. Morgan called GitLabs (GTLB) a "growth All-Star," noting that software demand fundamentals are strong.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.