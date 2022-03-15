Gen X more confident in paying bills, Gen Z less so, Morning Consult says

Mar. 15, 2022 10:21 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Concerned young married couple studying bank letters informing about debt

fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. consumers' confidence in paying their expenses stagnated from January to February, with Gen Xers' increased confidence offsetting Gen Z adults' declining sentiment, according to Morning Consult's "Smart Finances" tracker.
  • Income volatility remains a salient factor, with 37% of U.S. adults reporting their income was higher or lower than the previous month. The majority of those adults reported lower income.Source: Morning Consult
  • Still, consumers were able to make progress toward most of their financial goals in January and seem to be prioritizing paying off debt, Morning Consult said.
  • In February, consumers were less likely to use digital wallets — typically used for online shopping — or BNPL services, and were less likely to consider switching providers in the next six months.
  • In the past year, a number of payment services stocks have lagged the S&P 500 as seen in this chart. Check ratings and performance history for a sample portfolio of fintech/payment stocks here.
  • On Monday, the New York Fed said U.S. consumer spending growth expectations for the year ahead reached a record high in February.
