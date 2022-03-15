The shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP -24.3%) have approached the lowest level since August after the maker of branded and generic medicines posted a lower than expected guidance for 2022.

Net revenue for the quarter rose ~6% YoY to $60.9M as revenue from generic pharmaceuticals jumped ~8% YoY to $41.6M while revenue from branded pharmaceuticals slipped ~7% YoY to $14.7M.

Meanwhile, GAAP net loss rose over six times from the prior-year quarter to $24.1M as SG&A expenses more than doubled to $30.7M.

For the full year, the company reported $216.1M in net revenue with ~4% YoY growth. 2021 GAAP net loss rose ~89% YoY to $42.6M as SG&A expenses climbed ~30% YoY to $84.3M.

The cash and equivalents stood at $100.3M at the year-end compared to $7.9M a year ago.

Commenting on the company’s recent acquisition of Novitium Pharma, Chief Executive, Nikhil Lalwani, said: “Since deal closure, our integrated team has launched eight new products, filed five new ANDAs, and initiated enhancement of R&D productivity and capture of procurement, distribution, and operational efficiencies.”

For this year, ANI (NASDAQ:ANIP) projects $260M – $275M in net revenue, compared to $301.7M revenue in the consensus.