Altimmune stock falls ~5% despite Q4 beat
Mar. 15, 2022 10:34 AM ETAltimmune, Inc. (ALT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Altimmune (ALT -4.7%) stock fell following its Q4 results, which beat analysts' estimates.
- Q4 revenue rose +41.72% Y/Y to $3.28M. The company said the increase was mainly due to the receipt of prior period rate adjustments under its U.S. government contract for NasoShield, partially offset by the discontinuation of development work under prior programs.
- Research and development expenses grew +125.52% Y/Y to $20.19M, mainly due to the increased costs related to the development of pemvidutide and an increase in the contingent liability for stock-based milestone payments linked with the acquisition of pemvidutide.
- Net loss widened to -$23.89M, compared to -$10.62M in Q4 2020.
- “We expect the next 12 months to be a period of intense execution with value-creating data readouts from multiple clinical trials," said President and CEO Vipin Garg.