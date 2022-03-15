These travel and leisure stocks are gaining because vacations are still a go

The airline sector ripped gains on Tuesday after a round of Q1 guidance updates indicated strong booking trends in March and confidence in second half profitability. Top gainers were Frontier Group (ULCC +10.7%), Delta Air Lines (DAL +8.7%), United Airlines (UAL +8.1%), American Airlines Group (AAL +8.2%), Spirit Airlines (SAVE +8.7%) and JetBlue Airways (JBLU +7.5%).

Travel and leisure stocks in general saw gains with inflation and gas price fears fading ever so slightly with Americans expected to spend right through the inflation-heavy summer months.

Travel service stocks like Travelzoo (TZOO +4.4%), Booking Holdings (BKNG +3.5%) and Airbnb (ABNB +3.4%) were up in early trading.

Cruise line stocks Carnival (CCL +4.8%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +5.7%) and Royal Caribbean (RCL +4.2%) all broke higher.

Theme park stocks Six Flags Entertainment (SIX +2.3%), Cedar Fair (FUN +2.4%) and SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +2.3%) were also notably higher.

Lodging stocks Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH +3.9%), Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC +2.5%) and Choice Hotels International (CHH +2.6%) were also strong.

In the casino sector, the standouts were regionals Century Casinos (CNTY +5.0%), Red Rock Resorts (RRR +4.2%) and Boyd Gaming (BYD +3.9%).

