These travel and leisure stocks are gaining because vacations are still a go

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

The airline sector ripped gains on Tuesday after a round of Q1 guidance updates indicated strong booking trends in March and confidence in second half profitability. Top gainers were Frontier Group (ULCC +10.7%), Delta Air Lines (DAL +8.7%), United Airlines (UAL +8.1%), American Airlines Group (AAL +8.2%), Spirit Airlines (SAVE +8.7%) and JetBlue Airways (JBLU +7.5%).

Travel and leisure stocks in general saw gains with inflation and gas price fears fading ever so slightly with Americans expected to spend right through the inflation-heavy summer months.

Travel service stocks like Travelzoo (TZOO +4.4%), Booking Holdings (BKNG +3.5%) and Airbnb (ABNB +3.4%) were up in early trading.

Cruise line stocks Carnival (CCL +4.8%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +5.7%) and Royal Caribbean (RCL +4.2%) all broke higher.

Theme park stocks Six Flags Entertainment (SIX +2.3%), Cedar Fair (FUN +2.4%) and SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +2.3%) were also notably higher.

Lodging stocks Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH +3.9%), Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC +2.5%) and Choice Hotels International (CHH +2.6%) were also strong.

In the casino sector, the standouts were regionals Century Casinos (CNTY +5.0%), Red Rock Resorts (RRR +4.2%) and Boyd Gaming (BYD +3.9%).

Broad market update: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones rise as oil falls, inflation cools a little

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.