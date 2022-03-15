Rio Tinto (RIO -2.5%) continues to slide a day after unveiling plans to buy the remaining 49% of Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ -0.1%), the holding company for the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, for ~$2.7B.

With the Oyu Tolgoi project in the later stage of development process, Scotiabank analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill shareholders will seek a materially higher offer from Rio Tinto than the C$34/share offer price, perhaps greater than C$50/share, although it is not clear how much Rio Tinto is willing to pay, making a transaction highly uncertain.

While most analysts appear to view Oyu Tolgoi as a "crown jewel" in Rio Tinto’s portfolio, UBS sees the project as a high-quality deposit but in a challenging jurisdiction that could make it an "overall poor investment."

Rio "understands the operational and political risks of Mongolia and is bullish on the outlook for copper medium-term," UBS says, but adds that the timing could be off given Turquoise Hill's stock is up sharply since 2020, and it fears cash returns will be dented this year, with Rio Tinto having now directed ~$3.5B to M&A.

Rio and Turquoise Hill have endured a contentious relationship around funding the cost of developing Oyu Tolgoi, but negotiations with Mongolia's government recently resulted in a deal to allow the project's delayed underground expansion to move forward.