Lennar Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETLennar Corporation (LEN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.58 (+26.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.19B (+16.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LEN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.