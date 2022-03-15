Williams-Sonoma Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.82 (+22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.58B (+12.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.