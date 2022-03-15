Nielsen gains on report that Brookfield is part of group bidding for company
Mar. 15, 2022 10:40 AM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN), BAMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) ticked higher on a report that Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is part of a consortium in talks to acquire the TV/Internet ratings company.
- Brookfield is working with private equity firm Elliott Management on a possible leverage buyout, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. A deal could happen within the next week.
- The latest news comes after the WSJ reported Monday that Elliott was in discussions for a Nielsen purchase that could be valued at about $15 billion including debt. The consortium is making progress on financing talks with a number of banks, meaning a deal could be wrapped up within weeks, according to the report.
