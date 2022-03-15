Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETCatalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.18M (+23.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CPRX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.