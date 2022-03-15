Evolv Technology plunges after FY22 guidance shows up to $85M loss: Earnings Report

Mar. 15, 2022 10:45 AM ETEvolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Evolv Technology (NASDAQ:EVLV) fell 40% in early Tuesday trading after the company projected heavy loss under FY22 guidance given in its 4Q21 earnings report.
  • 4Q21 revenue was $6.8M (+236% Y/Y). That takes Evolv's FY21 revenue to $23.7M (+395% Y/Y).
  • Total contract value for the quarter stood at $17.9M (+201% Y/Y). Annual recurring revenue was $12.9M.
  • Net Income was $2.5M or GAAP EPS of $0.02 (vs. -$1.06 in 4Q20)
  • The company ended the fiscal year with $307.5M in cash and cash equivalents following its SPAC listing with NewHold Investment in Jul 2021.
  • Issues FY22 Guidance: The company expects its annual revenue to range between $29-$31M; annual recurring revenue of $27-$28M; Operating Loss of ($82-$84M); Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($65-$67M); and Net Income Loss of ($83-$85M).
