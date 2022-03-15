Eli Lilly to halt exporting “non-essential” medicines to Russia
Mar. 15, 2022 10:49 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Joining a growing list of U.S. pharma giants to scale down business activities in Russia in the wake of its war against Ukraine, drugmaker Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced on Tuesday that it would halt exporting non-essential medicines to the country.
- In addition, Lilly (LLY), one of the leading manufacturers of COVID-19 antibody therapies, said that its Russian operations would sell drugs only for patients such as those with cancer and diabetes. The company has also decided not to start new clinical studies in the country.
- On Monday, rival Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) also announced a reduction in its Russian operations, including a halt to new clinical trials and recruitment of patients to ongoing studies.
- Last week, Anat Ashkenazi, Chief Financial Officer of Eli Lilly (LLY), ruled out disruptions to clinical trials being conducted in Russia and Ukraine.