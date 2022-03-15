ZTO Express Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (+291.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (+19.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZTO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.