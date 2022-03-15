Arrival is viewed cautiously by UBS due to production ramp timeline

UBS slashed its price target on Neutral-rated Arrival (ARVL +2.5%) on its view that expectations need to be kept in check.

"While Arrival appears to have a compelling offering, both in terms of product and production, we are cautious that the ramp up in production and sales will not be rapid enough to justify a higher valuation," noted analyst Steven Fisher.

Fisher and team think Arrival's 400 unit to 600 unit range guide for deliveries would be impressive if achieved given supply chain challenges and start up hurdles. The order and letter of intent activity is also seen as a positive.

UBS assigned a new PT of $3.50 on Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) vs. the prior PT of $10. The firm noted that is now using a peer 2024 multiple on 2024 sales estimates, and rolling forward 12 months at an 11% to 12% cost of equity.

Arrival (ARVL) stands at $3.14 vs. the 52-week trading range of $2.91 to $26.88.

