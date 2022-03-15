Entheon Biomedical begins enrollment in phase 1 study of DMT for addiction disorders

Mar. 15, 2022 11:00 AM ETEntheon Biomedical Corp. (ENTBF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Neuron system disease

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Entheon Biomedical (OTCQB:ENTBF) said the first patient was enrolled in a phase 1 trial called EBRX-101 evaluating N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) for addiction disorders.
  • In the study — which is being conducted at the Centre for Human Drug Research in Leiden, The Netherlands — a single ascending dose of intravenous DMT will be administered via continuous-controlled infusion to healthy smokers.
  • "In our view, this is a monumental occasion, marking the start of the formal clinical stage of Entheon's development of DMT as a treatment for addiction disorders," said Entheon CEO Timothy Ko.
  • The company expects full enrollment of its first study cohort in short order.
  • DMT is a type of hallucinogenic tryptamine that binds to serotonin receptors. Tryptamine is type of a neurotransmitter that plays a role in sleep and mood.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.