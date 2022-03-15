Entheon Biomedical begins enrollment in phase 1 study of DMT for addiction disorders
Mar. 15, 2022 11:00 AM ETEntheon Biomedical Corp. (ENTBF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Entheon Biomedical (OTCQB:ENTBF) said the first patient was enrolled in a phase 1 trial called EBRX-101 evaluating N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) for addiction disorders.
- In the study — which is being conducted at the Centre for Human Drug Research in Leiden, The Netherlands — a single ascending dose of intravenous DMT will be administered via continuous-controlled infusion to healthy smokers.
- "In our view, this is a monumental occasion, marking the start of the formal clinical stage of Entheon's development of DMT as a treatment for addiction disorders," said Entheon CEO Timothy Ko.
- The company expects full enrollment of its first study cohort in short order.
- DMT is a type of hallucinogenic tryptamine that binds to serotonin receptors. Tryptamine is type of a neurotransmitter that plays a role in sleep and mood.