It's not exactly a crypto investment - but movie-theater giant AMC Entertainment's (AMC +3.2%) foray into gold mining seems of a moment with its meme-stock status, via an investment into a fellow Reddit favorite (and a boost back for one of AMC's pandemic boosters).

Hycroft Mining (HYMC +36%) is now up sixfold in 11 days after gaining buzz on Reddit's retail-investor heavy WallStreetBets forum. Its shares were hanging around 30 cents each in late February, before jumping to $1.89 Tuesday.

It looks as though movie theaters and gold mining came together via distressed-debt investor Jason Mudrick, who offered rescue capital to AMC in the COVID-19 pandemic - and whose special-purpose acquisition company brought Hycroft public in 2020. Mudrick sold AMC shares when the value ran to steamy heights.

Hycroft had to halt initial mining operations a few months ago amid some rising costs for materials needed.

AMC CEO Adam Aron characterizes the unusual move as "playing on offense" and "bold diversification" - and leans on AMC's emergence from a shaky cash position as part of the justification: "Our expertise to help them bolster their liquidity."

Sure enough, Hycroft - worth about $114 million before this investment news broke - isn't wasting time or an opportunity: It's reportedly planning a share offering as soon as Tuesday, having entered an at-the-market offering program of up to $500 million with B. Riley Securities.

