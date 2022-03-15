GitLab jumps 8% after Q4 earnings beat, retention rate above 152%

Mar. 15, 2022 11:01 AM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
  • GitLab (GTLB +8.4%) Q4 shows a 69% Y/Y jump in revenue to $77.8M.
  • GAAP operating margin of 52%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 35%.
  • GAAP net loss per share of $0.32; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.16.
  • Customers with more than $5,000 of ARR increased to 4,593, up 67% from Q4 of fiscal year 2021.
  • Dollar-based net retention rate above 152% in Q4 of fiscal year 2022.
  • FQ1 Guidance: $77M - $78M (vs. consensus $73.51M); Non-GAAP operating loss $38.5M - $37.5M; Non-GAAP EPS $(0.28) - $(0.27) (vs. consensus -$0.27)
  • FY Guidance: $385.5M - $390.5M (vs. consensus $340.86M); Non-GAAP operating loss $142.0M - $138.0M; Non-GAAP EPS $(1.02) - $(0.97) (vs. consensus -$0.98)
  • “We are seeing continued strong momentum for customers adopting our DevOps platform, as revenue increased 69% year-over-year. This growth was broad-based, driven by strong customer additions across all company sizes. We believe these results demonstrate that the market is moving from DIY DevOps composed of different tools to a DevOps Platform. This shift enables organizations to accelerate the time-to-market of their most important software and applications, providing them with a distinct competitive advantage.” said Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab CEO.
