Hycroft Mining (HYMC +28.1%) is planning to announce an at-the-money stock offering as soon as Tuesday, Bloomberg reports, after AMC Entertainment said it would buy a 22% stake in the company.

Hycroft, which owns the Hycroft Mine in northern Nevada that the company says contains 15M oz of gold and 600M oz of silver, also received an investment from precious metals investor Eric Sprott.

The miner had been considering raising fresh capital after it caught the attention of retail traders on Reddit in recent weeks, according to the report.

Hycroft Mining "has a high debt load and is in pre-commercial scale operations, which means that it's in trouble financially and won't benefit much from high gold prices," Gold Panda writes in a bearish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.