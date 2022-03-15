Washington guarantees sanctions won't interfere with Russia-Iran nuclear program
Mar. 15, 2022
- The Iran deal took another step forward Tuesday, as Washington assured Moscow that Ukraine-related sanctions would not impede Russia's ability to work alongside Tehran on Iran's nuclear development plans, according to the Times of Israel.
- Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov said Tuesday, "We received written guarantees. They are included in the text of the agreement itself on the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program."
- Negotiations were paused Friday, and appeared to take a step backward over the weekend, as Iran took credit for a missile attack near a US consulate in Iraq.
- In recent weeks, consensus expectations in the oil market (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE) pointed to Iranian sanctions relief by mid 2022, and with Tuesday's assurances from Washington, that time table remains in tact.