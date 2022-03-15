AerSale stock soars on Q4 earnings beat
Mar. 15, 2022 11:17 AM ETAerSale Corporation (ASLE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AerSale (ASLE +6.9%) stock soared after the firm reported Q4 results that topped Street view.
- Q4 revenue more than doubled Y/Y to $116.78M, which includes flight equipment sales of $73.1M, while the prior year period did not include any flight equipment sales.
- Asset Management Solutions revenue grew by $76.2M to $93.6M in Q4 on account of flight equipment sales.
- Consumption of used serviceable material parts for maintenance strengthened through Q4 as airlines returned aircraft into operation amid an upswing in air travel.
- Q4 gross margin was 37.8% vs. 26.6% in year-ago period, due to a greater mix of high-margin flight equipment sales.
- "Our acquisition of the 757 fleet in 2020 has proven to be a strong contributor to consolidated results. This is supported by an improving commercial backdrop," said CEO Nicolas Finazzo.
- ASLE projects 2022 revenue of $420M-450M and adj. EBITDA of $80M-90M.
- Outlook is based on improvement in the AMS segment, ongoing demand for on-airport maintenance, repair and overhaul services, accelerating demand in cargo and e-commerce markets, and continued requests for passenger-to-freighter conversions and other TechOps services.
- ASLE expects higher MRO volume from recommissioning of commercial aircraft and greater demand for used serviceable material parts for maintenance and overhaul activity.
- ASLE is also on track to monetize its remaining 15 Boeing 757s in 2022 and 2023 as freighter markets continue to grow. Bulk of the monetization is expected to occur in 2022.
- ASLE said sanctions on Russia impacted its ability to lease flight gear or supply parts to airlines flying into Russia. "We expect its effect to be limited to less than 5% of our prelim. 2022 consolidated sales budget," said Finazzo in a post-earnings call.