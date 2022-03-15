Following three straight sessions of losses, the shares of development-stage biotech, Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM +30.4%), have rebounded in the morning hours Tuesday after the company announced it closed a previously announced private placement.

Last week, the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors seeking gross proceeds of $8 million.

The issue consisted of ~2.3 million shares of common stock and investor warrants to purchase up to $2.3 million shares of common stock, both of which were sold at a combined offering price of $2.22.

Additionally, it included ~1.3 million pre-funded warrants and investor warrants to buy ~1.3 million shares of common stock, which were sold together at a combined offering price of $2.219. The gross proceeds of the issue reached $8 million, the company said.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) has added more than 88% over the past 30 days driven by an over twofold rise early this month.