Sunshine Biopharma rebounds after closing $8M private placement

Mar. 15, 2022 11:22 AM ETSunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Green arrow upward on stack of coins and growth graph on bokeh background

smshoot/iStock via Getty Images

Following three straight sessions of losses, the shares of development-stage biotech, Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM +30.4%), have rebounded in the morning hours Tuesday after the company announced it closed a previously announced private placement.

Last week, the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors seeking gross proceeds of $8 million.

The issue consisted of ~2.3 million shares of common stock and investor warrants to purchase up to $2.3 million shares of common stock, both of which were sold at a combined offering price of $2.22.

Additionally, it included ~1.3 million pre-funded warrants and investor warrants to buy ~1.3 million shares of common stock, which were sold together at a combined offering price of $2.219. The gross proceeds of the issue reached $8 million, the company said.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) has added more than 88% over the past 30 days driven by an over twofold rise early this month.

