Exxon Mobil (XOM -5.7%) has lost its attempt to revive a 2016 lawsuit claiming attorneys general from New York and Massachusetts were motivated by "viewpoint discrimination" when they opened state investigations of the company's public statements on climate change, Bloomberg reports.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Tuesday that Exxon's claims against New York AG Letitia James, dismissed in 2018, are moot because she closed her probe after losing a landmark lawsuit against the company in 2019, and claims against Massachusetts AG Maura Healey also were rejected because Exxon could have brought them in a related state-court case.

Exxon wanted to revive the case so it could seek the return or destruction of documents that the company gave New York during the investigation.

While New York's litigation against Exxon has ended, Massachusetts continues to pursue a lawsuit accusing the company of misleading investors and consumers about the impact of climate change on its business and products; a judge denied Exxon's motion to dismiss the lawsuit last year.