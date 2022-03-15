Pinterest eases video sharing to other social platforms

Mar. 15, 2022 11:32 AM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • Pinterest (PINS +0.8%) is now moving into exporting its content further and wider, allowing users to hit other social channels with their ideas.
  • Starting Tuesday, its users can download and share published Idea Pins on channels including Facebook and Instagram, pursuing audiences off Pinterest's own platform.
  • Idea Pins will be downloaded as a watermarked video stitching them all together, ending with an end card displaying the creator's name and username, the company says.
  • It's moved to simplify the process: Users selecting an icon will start a download of a video, and take the user to the Facebook or Instagram app with a created story open and the video pasted in, ready for editing and/or posting.
  • Other platforms can see sharing as well, Pinterest says: Its download options provides for quickly saving and uploading watermarked Idea Pin content on platforms like Snapchat and TikTok.
  • Last week Pinterest's annual advertiser summit brought a number of new shopping features, including Checkout.
