Pinterest eases video sharing to other social platforms
Mar. 15, 2022 11:32 AM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Pinterest (PINS +0.8%) is now moving into exporting its content further and wider, allowing users to hit other social channels with their ideas.
- Starting Tuesday, its users can download and share published Idea Pins on channels including Facebook and Instagram, pursuing audiences off Pinterest's own platform.
- Idea Pins will be downloaded as a watermarked video stitching them all together, ending with an end card displaying the creator's name and username, the company says.
- It's moved to simplify the process: Users selecting an icon will start a download of a video, and take the user to the Facebook or Instagram app with a created story open and the video pasted in, ready for editing and/or posting.
- Other platforms can see sharing as well, Pinterest says: Its download options provides for quickly saving and uploading watermarked Idea Pin content on platforms like Snapchat and TikTok.
- Last week Pinterest's annual advertiser summit brought a number of new shopping features, including Checkout.