American Airlines gains after revenue, capacity guidance update
Mar. 15, 2022 11:41 AM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- American Airlines Group (AAL +8.9%) is trading higher on Tuesday after the airline company provided a guidance update.
- The carrier said it expects Q1 revenue to be near the better end of -17% from the level seen in 2019, compared to its prior guidance of -20% to -22%.
- Capacity is expected to be down 10% to 12% in Q1 from levels recorded in 2019 vs. previous guidance of down 8% to 10%.
- Total cost per available seat mile excluding fuel and net special items is expected to be up approximately 11% to 13%.
- "In recent weeks, the price of crude oil has risen significantly and as a result the company has experienced an increase in the price of jet fuel. Using the forward fuel curve as of March 10, 2022, the company now expects to pay an average of between $2.73 and $2.78 per gallon of total jet fuel (including taxes) in the first quarter. As of the date of this report, the company does not have any fuel hedging contracts outstanding to hedge its fuel consumption......the company will continue to be fully exposed to fluctuations in aircraft fuel prices," the company statement.
- American Airlines currently expects to end the first quarter with total available liquidity of above $15B, comprised of unrestricted cash and investments and undrawn capacity under revolving credit facilities.
