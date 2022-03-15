Astra Space gains ahead of first launch since failure last month
Mar. 15, 2022 11:43 AM ETAstra Space, Inc. (ASTR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) rose 3.3% ahead of its first rocket launch on Tuesday since a mission last month ended in failure.
- An Astra (ASTR) Rocket 3.3 carrying three payloads is scheduled to launch from Pacific Spaceport Complex on Alaska's Kodiak Island starting at 12:22pm EST for its first flight in a multi-launch contract with Spaceflight.
- Astra Space shares plunged 26% on Feb. 10 when a launch mission failed and the rocket was unable to deliver its payload to orbit. A livestream of launch from Cape Canaveral at the time indicated the flight suffered an anomaly. ASTR shares have dropped more than 30% since the day before the failed launch last month .
- Last month's failure was the the second for Astra Space (ASTR) since August when one of the company's rocket engines failed about a second into a launch while carrying a test payload for the U.S. Space Force.
- Astra Space (ASTR) went public in late June through a SPAC transaction.
