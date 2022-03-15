Jabil Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 15, 2022 11:50 AM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, Mar. 16, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.47 (+15.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $7.44B (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JBL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Michael Fitzsimmons recently wrote "Why Jabil Has Been, And Will Continue To Be, A Fantastic Stock", rating the stock Buy.