All eyes on the dot plot for an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve

Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting will give investors a view into policymakers' expectations for how the economy will unfold and how fast they'll expect rates to increase.

In the last dot plot, the largest number of policymakers penciled in only about three rate hikes for this year. That contrasts with the equivalent of seven 25-basis-point rate hikes the market has priced in. "That's a big gap that I don't think will be closed in the March SEP," wrote Tim Duy, chief U.S. economist at SGH Macro Advisors.

Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael Wilson note that the forward Treasury curve is expecting eight 25-bp hikes over the next year. "While we believe Chair Powell is very focused on inflation and fighting it, it's unclear to us if he will be able to take rates as high as the market now expects," the strategists wrote in a note.

Duy's baseline expectation is that the median FOMC member will increase that to five rate hikes in each of 2022 and 2023. Furthermore, he expects an additional two rate hikes in 2024 forecast, bringing the expected rate to 3% by the end of 2024.

"With the war posing a new threat to demand, we think the Fed will keep a watchful eye on the data but err on the side of hawkishness given the state of inflation is now arguably out of control. This likely means a collision with equity market this spring with valuations overshooting to the downside," Morgan Stanley's Wilson said.

Here's the closely watched dot-plot from the December 2021 meeting:

Here are the median projections for the economic outlook that the policymakers gave in December: