RedHill inks license deal with Kukbo for oral COVID drug opaganib in South Korea

Mar. 15, 2022 11:55 AM ETRedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) signed an exclusive license agreement with Kukbo for oral opaganib to treat COVID-19, in South Korea.
  • Under the terms of the license agreement, which follows the previously announced strategic investment by Kukbo, RedHill will receive an upfront payment of $1.5M and is eligible for up to $5.6M in milestone payments and low double-digit royalties on net sales of oral opaganib in South Korea.
  • Kukbo will receive the exclusive rights to commercialize opaganib for COVID-19 in South Korea.
  • The company said the partnership also includes a right of first offer for RedHill's opaganib, RHB-107 (upamostat) and Talicia, for one or more of the territories of South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and/or Malaysia.
  • The right of first offer has been extended until the end of October 2022.
  • Opaganib had shown to improve viral clearance in a phase 2/3 trial involving severely ill patients with COVID-19. RHB-107 has also demonstrated a reduction in new severe symptoms in non-hospitalized, symptomatic COVID patients in a phase 2 study.
