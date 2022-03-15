American Express considers metaverse entry, trademark filings show

Mar. 15, 2022

  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) is considering entering the decentralized metaverse, according to the company's trademark applications filed March 9.
  • Based on the filings, Amex signaled plans to offer non-fungible token backed multimedia, cryptocurrency services and virtual banking and exchange services, Mike Kondoudis, a trademark attorney, wrote in a Twitter post Tuesday.
  • The company also filed trademark applications for its logos and items such as the Centurion black card and "Shop Small" program.
  • The move came after JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) recently entered the Decentraland (MANA-USD) metaverse, CoinDesk reported.
  • Meanwhile, American Express CEO on Oct. 2021 said there's no rush to offer a crypto-linked card.
