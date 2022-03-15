DouYu International Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 15, 2022 11:54 AM ETDouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Mar. 16, before market open.
- The consensus revenue estimate is $355.51M (+2.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DOYU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- SA contributor IV Trader recently wrote with Buy rating, "DouYu: Now Trading At Truly Crazy Low Levels".