Roblox February numbers show engagement boost, but lower bookings
Mar. 15, 2022 11:55 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Roblox (RBLX +0.7%) has posted February metrics, seeing some negative bookings impact against tough pandemic comparisons but also logging continued user and engagement growth.
- Daily active users rose 28% year-over-year to 55.1 million, and hours engaged rose 21%, to 3.8 billion.
- Revenue is estimated at $204 million-$207 million - up 60-63% from the prior-year period. But estimated bookings of $203 million-$206 million are down 2-4%, and estimated average bookings per DAU were at $3.68-$3.74, down 24-25%.
- Those bookings numbers are a disappointment, says Benchmark, which has a Sell rating on the company. There should still be “lingering weakness in U.S. and Canada, and in their core under-13 player group, as engagement normalizes and play experiences decay," the firm says.
- It has a $45 price target, implying 22% upside.
- Still, the stock is slightly higher at the moment after hitting its all-time low in the first hour of trading.
- Last week, Deutsche Bank joined a crowded camp of bulls on the stock, calling Roblox the "next platform play."