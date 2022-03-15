Clinical-stage biotech Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is trading higher on Tuesday after losing over half of its market cap yesterday in reaction to its failure to reach the main goals in a late-stage study for a combination therapy involving its lead asset bempegaldesleukin in melanoma.

However, Wall Street continues to take a bearish view on the company, with Mizuho and Cowen becoming the latest firms to downgrade its shares.

“Following its failure, we anticipate investors to write off BEMPEG entirely,” predicted Cowen's Boris Peaker downgrading the stock to Market Perform from Outperform.

“Melanoma trial is the first and most important trial in BEMPEG program as it’s the most derisked indication,” Peaker argued.

Downgrading the stock to Neutral from Buy, Mizuho’s Mara Goldstein pointed to the trial’s failure to meet the progression-free survival or objective response rate endpoint and the company’s decision to halt melanoma trials as the main reason for the downgrade. The price target lowered to $7 from $35 per share implies a premium of ~92% to the last close.

On Monday, Bank of America also cut its rating on Nektar (NKTR) to Underperform from Neutral, noting that the setback was “a major blow” to the company.