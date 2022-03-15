Data analytics provider Komodo Health reportedly eyeing summer IPO

Digital health company Komodo Health is reportedly eyeing an initial public offering this summer.

Komodo is working with Goldman Sachs and SVB Securities on a possible IPO in June or July, subject to market conditions. The company is expected to confidentially file within the next couple of months, according to Axios.

Representatives for Goldman and Komodo declined to comment, while SVB did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Axios said.

Komodo Health raised $220M in a Series E round in March, which was led by Tiger Global and joined by Casdin Capital. Existing investors Iconiq Growth, Andreesen Horowitz and SVB Capital also participated in the round.

Axios said that Komodo’s valuation following the round was $3.3B.

Komodo Health has developed a platform called Healthcare Map that uses AI and data analytics to track patient encounters with the healthcare system to gain greater insights into their care.

For more IPO news, check out SA’s IPO News page.