Caterpillar continues to ship through Russia after saying it cut links - Bloomberg

Caterpillar (CAT -0.6%) continues to use Russia as a supply chain route, even after the company said it had suspended business with the country, Bloomberg reports.

Citing an internal document outlining Caterpillar's logistics and supply chain activities, the report says the company's rail shipments crossing Russia between Europe and China are operating as normal, and its ocean freight is being diverted to European ports, where customs officials are holding the cargo destined for Russia for inspection; all air freight to Russia and Ukraine has been suspended.

Caterpillar said last week it was suspending operations at its manufacturing plants in Russia, but according to Bloomberg, the internal document shows shipping through Russia not only has not stopped but acts as a vital supply line for the machinery producer.

The company moves parts and finished machines between Europe and China through Russia, mostly by rail, particularly since last year when ocean freight became more tight and costly.

Saying the stock historically has been a strong hedge to commodity and general inflation, Jefferies analysts recently upgraded shares to Buy.