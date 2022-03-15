Guess Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETGuess', Inc. (GES)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Guess (NYSE:GES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (-2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $805.92M (+24.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GES has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.