Bank of America credit card delinquency, charge-off rates drift up in February
Mar. 15, 2022 12:10 PM ET Bank of America Corporation (BAC)
- Bank of America's (BAC -0.2%) credit card delinquency and net charge-off rates in February both increased from January but remain below the year-ago levels. Meanwhile, loans outstanding in its credit card business are the lowest they've been in the past four months.
- The delinquency rate of 0.95% in February edged up from 0.93% in January, but remained well below the 1.50% delinquency rate in February 2021.
- Net charge-off rate of 1.26% increased from 1.22% in January and stays firmly below 2.67% in the same month a year ago.
- Receivables outstanding were $13.9B at Feb. 28, down from $14.1B in January, $14.4B in December, and $14.4B in November.
- Earlier this month, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) said consumer clients made $294B in payments in February