Sierra Metals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETSierra Metals Inc. (SMTS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (-114.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $50.65M (-33.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SMTS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.