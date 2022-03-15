Pangaea Logistics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ET
- Pangaea Logistics (NASDAQ:PANL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+192.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $189.84M (+68.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PANL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.