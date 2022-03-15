Discover Financial credit card charge-off, delinquency rates edge higher in February

Mar. 15, 2022 12:24 PM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Discover Financial's (DFS +0.3%) credit card net charge-off and delinquency rates in February both increased from January and remained below the year-ago levels. Meanwhile, credit card loans drifted down for the second straight month.
  • February's net charge-off rate of 2.02% increased from 1.76% in January and stayed well below 3.15% in February 2021.
  • The delinquency rate of 1.79% inched up from 1.75% and compared with 2.01% in the same month a year ago.
  • Discover (NYSE:DFS) loans stood at $73.1B at the end of February vs. $73.4B at Jan. 31 and $74.4B in February. The amount is still higher than the $68.4B of loans outstanding at Feb. 28, 2021.
